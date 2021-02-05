ZrCoin Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $67,491.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

