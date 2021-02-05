Zuflo Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded up 73.6% against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $77,458.02 and approximately $11,628.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00177529 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00083384 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00237024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046639 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

