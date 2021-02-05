ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 78.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $822,699.37 and approximately $86.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

