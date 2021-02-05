Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 118.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,601 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

