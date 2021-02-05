Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.27% of Badger Meter worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.