Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 20,186 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in McKesson by 393.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $186.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.36 and a 200-day moving average of $164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

