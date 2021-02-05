Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 32,065 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of PTC worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average is $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $141.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.