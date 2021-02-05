Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 37,239 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

F opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

