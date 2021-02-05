Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,235 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

