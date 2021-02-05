Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $86,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 646.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $57.85 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $5,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

