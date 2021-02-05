Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1,314.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after buying an additional 5,101,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,465,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

