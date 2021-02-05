Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $223.78 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $237.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.90.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

