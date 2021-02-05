Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.16 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 787,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.