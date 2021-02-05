Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.93 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.