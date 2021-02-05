Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.97 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after buying an additional 3,374,857 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $72,751,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $34,765,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after buying an additional 524,168 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,575,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

