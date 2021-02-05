Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,016 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,054,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,552,000 after purchasing an additional 352,695 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $16,362,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 914,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 291.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 822,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 612,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 765,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:DB opened at $10.41 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

