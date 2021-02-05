Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,552 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HP were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

