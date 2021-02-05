Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.98 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

