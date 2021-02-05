Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.05 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $195.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $222.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

