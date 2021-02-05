Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

IQV opened at $184.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $192.34.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

