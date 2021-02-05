Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.27% of Badger Meter worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of BMI opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

