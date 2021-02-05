Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $34,647,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $6,270,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upped their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $164,137 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

