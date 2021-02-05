Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 38,594 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,594 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.18% of Rexnord worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

