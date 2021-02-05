Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,309 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.42.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $294.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.11 and its 200 day moving average is $229.25. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

