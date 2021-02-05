Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 118,909 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,909 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,857,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,039,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 950,361 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

