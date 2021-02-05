Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,007 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

