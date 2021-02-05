Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 36,963 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,963 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Copart by 65.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,911,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,878,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.