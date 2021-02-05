Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 78,958 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,958 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Equitable worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

EQH opened at $26.25 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

