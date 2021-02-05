Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 957 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $182.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.79. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

