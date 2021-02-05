Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 957 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

