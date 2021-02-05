Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,097 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

CARR opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.