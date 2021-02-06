$0.02 EPS Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Intellicheck posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intellicheck.

IDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 567.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intellicheck by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 3,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 214,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,811. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $243.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

