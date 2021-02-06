$0.02 EPS Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMLP opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.