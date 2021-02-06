$0.02 EPS Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Shares of MMLP opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
