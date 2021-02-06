-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

KOR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.34. 153,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,742. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $296.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35.

Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

