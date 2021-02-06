$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Telenav posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Telenav.

Get Telenav alerts:

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of TNAV stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.96 million, a P/E ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Telenav has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 4th quarter worth about $1,844,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 233,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenav (TNAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.