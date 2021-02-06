-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). HEXO reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.28.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 4,207,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,579. The stock has a market cap of $952.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

