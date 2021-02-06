-$0.14 EPS Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EVER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 244,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -155.87 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $101,281.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,527.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $979,605.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,567. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 284,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 236,820 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,796,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 431,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 139,942 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.