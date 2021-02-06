$0.23 EPS Expected for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 778,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,245. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

