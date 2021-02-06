-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Mohawk Group posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

MWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 779,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,042. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $732.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,905,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,675,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

