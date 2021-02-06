$0.29 EPS Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Shaw Communications posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

SJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NYSE SJR opened at $17.71 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,235 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 56.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,054,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 1,095.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,209,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 801,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,635,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,048,000 after acquiring an additional 625,883 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

