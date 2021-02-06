$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. 140166 lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.62 million, a PE ratio of 116.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.