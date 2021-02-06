-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.20). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

HEPA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

In other news, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

