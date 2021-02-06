$0.71 EPS Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

LEVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $172.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

