$0.80 EPS Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.84. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MYR Group.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYRG. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of MYRG opened at $60.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.01.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $953,563.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,732 shares of company stock worth $2,471,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

