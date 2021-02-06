0xBitcoin Market Cap Hits $2.29 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $1.97 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.59 or 0.01213687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.77 or 0.06519492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005762 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00021727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000169 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

