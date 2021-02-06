0xcert Trading 22.5% Higher This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $939,540.59 and $32,035.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00062022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.70 or 0.01177547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.49 or 0.06195200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014531 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

