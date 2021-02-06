$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Greif reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,686.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Greif by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 683,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 496,358 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,999 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 10.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $3,113,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $48.23 on Friday. Greif has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

