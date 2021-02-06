$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

