$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

