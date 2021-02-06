-$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.06). The Marcus posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 457.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research upgraded The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in The Marcus by 94.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

